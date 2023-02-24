BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $688.63 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $688.63 million and approximately $13.24 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005030 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001131 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000074 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $14,137,587.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.