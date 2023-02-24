BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.41% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $139,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.19.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

