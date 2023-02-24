BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 6,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $486,205.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,328.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,243. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

