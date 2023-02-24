Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 6,247 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $139,745.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 149,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $147,216.80.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

