Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $535,000 Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of KE by 78.5% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 9,250,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,592,000 after acquiring an additional 110,175 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of KE by 227.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $18.17. 658,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,010,590. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

