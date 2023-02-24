Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlas by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Atlas by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Atlas stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 72,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,593. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.