Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

WPM stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 148,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.