Bluefin Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $2,552,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,476,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 889,639 shares of company stock worth $18,980,731 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.15. 161,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

