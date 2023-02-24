Bluefin Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.40. The company had a trading volume of 173,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,310. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $241.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

