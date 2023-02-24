Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $727,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.31. 307,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,597. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

