Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VMW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.
VMW stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.00. 23,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.21. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
