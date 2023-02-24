BMO Capital Markets Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $380.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.12.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $307.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $448.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $93,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

