BMO Capital Markets Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $380.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.
DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.12.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 11.7 %
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $307.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $448.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $93,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.