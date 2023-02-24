boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.42) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.54) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.42) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.36) target price on boohoo group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.54) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 64.56 ($0.78).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 49 ($0.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.77. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.92 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £622.30 million, a PE ratio of -163.33 and a beta of 1.86.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

