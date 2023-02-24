Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,900.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.92.

BKNG stock traded up $18.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,445.41. 246,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,537.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,270.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,027.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking will post 96.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

