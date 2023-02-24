Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 37,357 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 153.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $141,156.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,514.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,021,450 shares of company stock worth $35,037,776. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.