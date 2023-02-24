Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in MBIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 281,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on MBIA in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

MBIA Stock Performance

About MBIA

MBI stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

(Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

