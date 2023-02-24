Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 4,989 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,035,000 after acquiring an additional 283,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

