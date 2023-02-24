Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

