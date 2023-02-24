Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. 1,363,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,716,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BORR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 84.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,213 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 1,642.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,021 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,321,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 33.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 586,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 133,805 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

