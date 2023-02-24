BOX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,954 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 128% compared to the average volume of 1,297 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,827,394. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,908,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,658,000 after purchasing an additional 169,761 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,277,000 after buying an additional 87,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,583,000 after buying an additional 69,770 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,285. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

