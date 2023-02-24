Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) vs. SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Critical Survey

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) and SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Breville Group and SEB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Breville Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 SEB 2 2 1 0 1.80

Breville Group presently has a consensus target price of C$23.10, indicating a potential upside of 59.31%. SEB has a consensus target price of C$104.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Breville Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Breville Group is more favorable than SEB.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Breville Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SEB pays an annual dividend of C$1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Breville Group pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEB pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Breville Group and SEB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 38.69 SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 23.09

SEB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Breville Group and SEB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Breville Group N/A N/A N/A SEB N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Breville Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of SEB shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Breville Group beats SEB on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Ltd. engages in the design and development of small electrical kitchen appliances. It operates through the Global Product and Distribution segments. The Global Product segment sells products designed and developed by Breville that may be sold directly or through third parties and may be branded Breville, Sage or carry a third party brand. The Distribution segment markets products that are designed and developed by a third party which may be sold under a brand owned by the company, like Breville or Kambrook, or may be distributed under a third party brand, like Nespresso. The company was founded on January 11, 1932 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc. The company also offers linen, home, and personal care products, such as irons and steam generators, garment steamers, canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners, vacuum weepers, versatile vacuums, robots, fans, heaters, air treatment appliances, hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers, hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it provides cookware products, such as frying pans, saucepans pots, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, thermo mugs, cutlery, and other products. Further, the company offers hotel equipment, crepe and waffle makers, planchas, and grills for professionals. It provides its products under various brands that primarily include Calor, Rowenta, Moulinex, Seb, Tefal, Krups, Lagostina, WMF, Schaerer, Wilbur Curtis, Hepp, Krampouz, Arno, Supor, Imusa, All-Clad, and Silit. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

