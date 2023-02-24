Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$50.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.81 million. Brightcove also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.04-$0.11 EPS.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 775,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,351. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,644,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,212.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,066 shares of company stock worth $290,046. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.