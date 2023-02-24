Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$50.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.81 million. Brightcove also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.04-$0.11 EPS.
Brightcove Price Performance
Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 775,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,351. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Brightcove
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
Featured Stories
