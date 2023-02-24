Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,245 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 3.4% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

