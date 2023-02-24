Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 7.64% of Broad Capital Acquisition worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 2,060.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRAC remained flat at $10.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.