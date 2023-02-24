Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 118,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

