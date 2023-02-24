Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance
Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 118,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
