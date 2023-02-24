Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Price Target at $47.89

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $53.09.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

