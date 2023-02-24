Brokerages Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) PT at $31.55

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

OSH stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 122,985 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $4,379,495.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at $137,983,871.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,890 shares of company stock worth $20,986,418. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

