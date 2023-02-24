Brokers Issue Forecasts for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $134.05. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

