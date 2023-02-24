Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) to Issue $0.39 Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance

BPYPM stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11. Brookfield Property Preferred has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $24.49.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

