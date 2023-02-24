Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) to Issue $0.39 Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance
BPYPM stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11. Brookfield Property Preferred has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $24.49.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
