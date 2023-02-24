Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 205,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 92,898 shares.The stock last traded at $20.61 and had previously closed at $20.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BFST. Stephens boosted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $516.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

