BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 1,106,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $62.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 42.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

