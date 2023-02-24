BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 42.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 360,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

