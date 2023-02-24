C2X (CTX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.36 Million

C2X (CTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One C2X token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. C2X has a market cap of $63.36 million and $2,903.04 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, C2X has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

C2X Token Profile

C2X launched on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

