C2X (CTX) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

C2X (CTX) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One C2X token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, C2X has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. C2X has a market capitalization of $63.36 million and approximately $2,917.33 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get C2X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00426632 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,527.01 or 0.28260710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About C2X

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for C2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for C2X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.