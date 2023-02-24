Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Lowered to $950.00 at Cowen

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $1,050.00 to $950.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,211.00.

Shares of CABO opened at $726.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $754.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $861.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,576.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

