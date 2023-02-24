Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Lowered to $950.00 at Cowen

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $1,050.00 to $950.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,211.00.
Cable One Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CABO opened at $726.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $754.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $861.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,576.49.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.
