Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.88 ($0.02). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Cadogan Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. The company holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

