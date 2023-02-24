Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $35.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King cut their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 956.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

