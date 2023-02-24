Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Barclays reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

