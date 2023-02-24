Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $90.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

CP opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

