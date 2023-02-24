Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.06 million.

Carriage Services Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 110,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $498.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,587.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,587.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,146.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,652 shares of company stock worth $44,908. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 228,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,547,000 after purchasing an additional 59,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

