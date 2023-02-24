Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

