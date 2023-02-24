Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. 1,794,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of Carter's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,515,951.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D'emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

