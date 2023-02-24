Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.69 million. Carter’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Price Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,515,951.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julie D'emilio sold 5,000 shares of Carter's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 268,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,414,000 after acquiring an additional 140,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

