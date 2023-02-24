Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Edmond Coletta Sells 16,135 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. 248,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,452. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 687,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

