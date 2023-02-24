Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.56. The stock had a trading volume of 770,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,752. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

