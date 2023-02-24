CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.39. 394,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $100.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,474,000 after buying an additional 603,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,321,000 after buying an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

