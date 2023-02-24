CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.