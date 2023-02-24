CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$74.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.63.

Shares of CCL.B stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching C$64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.88. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$69.38.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

