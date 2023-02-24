Centiva Capital LP Invests $790,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 487.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 181.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 236,024 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Teleflex by 141.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Teleflex by 170.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.58.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $235.77 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.54.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

