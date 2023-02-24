Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 132 ($1.59).

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 102.70 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.72. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 106.15 ($1.28).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,058 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £2,037.42 ($2,453.54). Also, insider Chanderpreet Duggal acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($18,786.13). Insiders have purchased a total of 19,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

